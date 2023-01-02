God will descend to guard massive victory of Minority group in 2024 polls – Nigel Gaisie

General News of Monday, 2 January 2023

Prophetic Hill Chapel founder Nigel Gaisie has prophesied that the current Minority Group in Parliament will form the next government.



He told a congregation at the 2022 watchnight service that the Minority in question is that of a nation known as the Republic of Yempɛ Nokware – a country that bears similarities to ongoings in Ghana’s political landscape.



He added that he seen this victory in the realm of the spirit and that God had promised to defend the group’s massive victory when next elections are held.



“I saw at the next polls, that the Minority Group have won massively in the Republic of Yempɛ Nokware. In fact, at the other polls, they won clearly but for the unseen hand. This win that is about to come will be heavy that nobody can stop it.



“The Lord told me that this win, he Himself will come down to orchestrate it and when it is finally settled on the 9th of December, he will go back to his realm,” Gaisie said to massive applause from the congregation.



He, additionally, advised the Minority to be aggressive and remain united. “The other divide lost badly, the Minority will form the next government and nobody can stop it, sayeth the Lord.”



Ghana goes to the polls next in 2024 when a new Parliament will be constituted and a new president elected after the December 7, 2024 elections. This year will be a busy one as parties elect their parliamentary and presidential candidates ahead of the December 2024 vote.



