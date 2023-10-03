‘God will deal with Henry Quartey’ – Ken Agyapong alleges land racketeering by minister

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that fellow MP for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey is engaged in illegal sale of lands in the capital, Accra.



Quartey who also doubles as Greater Accra Regional Minister was the subject of a threat by Agyapong who said he is currently the victim of one such sale because the transaction is currently in court.



The two are known to be allies until recently when the minister reportedly declared support for the flagbearership bid of vice president Bawumia and went on to allegedly make disparaging comments of Agyapong, who is also a contender in the four-man race scheduled for November 4.



“Henry Quartey, because of the big positions I secured for him, today he claims he is a regional minister with all the lands he has stolen in Accra.



“I recently warned him to keep his mouth shut over lands he has sold, including one that he sold to me for US$200,000 around UPSA, which has become the subject of litigation,” Agyapong told a gathering believed to be in the United States, where he held a recent campaign tour.



“When you wanted to buy a house for your second wife in America, I helped you to secure a loan at Adom Africa market, where was Bawumia?



“Today, he refers to me as a crazy MP who wants to become president. God will deal with Henry Quartey. If he plays with me, the things I would disclose about him,” the Assin Central MP threatened.



Quartey is the latest New Patriotic Party (NPP) member to be caught in Agyapong’s booms. Others include Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Ashanti Regional Chair of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi and the national executives of the party.



Kennedy Agyapong, a known critic of corruption in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is on record as saying the looting by NPP is of such a magnitude that makes it extremely concerning adding that the stolen funds were being stashed abroad.



“The way the NPP is looting this country, you will think there is no tomorrow. You steal all this money and stash same abroad, what do you mean?” he is heard stating in a video clip that has been shared widely on social media.



“The youth of this country are not working yet you are intimidating people. I will put my life on the line and defend them,” he stressed.



GhanaWeb checks show that he made the comments in the United States during his recent campaign trip ahead of the NPP’s November 4 flagbearership contest.



Agyapong, a Member of Parliament and flagbearer aspirant in the NPP has recently accused the NPP of political suicide by allowing for a capture of sorts by people currently wielding political power.



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



