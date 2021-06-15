'God used you' – Nii Lantey to Akufo-Addo after he mistakenly mentioned his name

Politics of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has said it was not a mistake that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo mentioned his name during the campaign rally in Odododiodio ahead of the 2020 elections when the president wanted to pronounce the name of the NPP candidate Nii Lantey Bannerman.



Mr Vanderpuye told Yaa Titi Okrah on the ‘Pae Mu Ka’ show on Onua FM that the development was as a result of months of prayers and fasting to God to intercede on his behalf and ensure a victory for him in the polls.



Mr Akufio-Addo in introducing the NPP’s PC in the Odododiodoo mistakenly mentioned the name of his opponent.



“In Odododiodio, if you are voting for me, then you are also voting for Nii Lante Vanderpuye”, the president said as he held the hand of Nii Lante Bannerman.



“I didn’t speak well at all. I have a made mistake. What am I going to do with Nii Lante Vanderpuye. I meant Nii Lante Bannerman and I want you all to vote him”, Nana Akufo-Addo said when his attention was drawn to the fact that he mentioned the name of this opponent.



“It wasn’t Nana Addo Dankwa’s decision or idea to mention my name. It was God. God used him to endorse me in the elections. Nobody can tell me that Nana Addo did not know the name of his candidate because he had work with him for years.



“It was because of the prayers and fasting on my part that resulted in Nana addo mentioning my name.”



