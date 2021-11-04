God's standards for leaders is high - Presbyters told

Religion of Thursday, 4 November 2021
Source: GNA
The Accra Presbytery of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) has Consecrated 123 new Presbyters (Elders) to help serve in the Presbytery.
In all, a total of 23 congregations within the Accra Presbytery contributed to the 123 candidates for the consecration.
The congregations are Achiaman, Ashalaja, Kwaku Pamfo, Adamorobe, Agape Down, Akotoshie, Ashaley Botwe, Ashongman and Awoshie.
The rest are Bubiashie, Danfa, Dodowa, Dome - Atomic, Ablekumah Fan Milk, Joma, Mallam, Gbawe, Mataheko, Mayera, Oduman, Oyibi, Pokuase and Taifa.
The Presbyters were taken through seven weeks of learning on topics such as corporate Identity of the Church, tithing and the role of the Presbyter in the Church.
The Right Reverend Dr S.K Ofori, the Moderator of the Church, speaking on the theme: “God’s Standards for Leaders" said God's standards for leaders had always been high.
He said when it came to leadership in Christianity, there is no low standard and the Bible expected the leader to be above reproach.
"The whole life of a Christian leader comes into play in the Church and as a leader, wherever you go people are watching," he said.