God’s purposes for us are good - Rev. Minister

Religion of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: GNA

Reverend Kofi Boadi Ofori-Atta of Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International has encouraged Christians not to fret when going through diverse difficulties as God will make all things work.



“The trials you go through may seem to break you, but in God’s plan, they are meant to mould and position you on the path towards an expected end,” he said.



Rev Ofori-Atta gave these words of encouragement during the Church’s Sunday Service, whilst speaking on the theme: “God’s Purpose”.



He quoted from Romans 8:28, saying “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.”



The Reverend Minister explained that “purpose” was the basis or reason for which a thing was made, why someone did something or why something existed.



He told the congregation that God had a purpose for creating them, as such, the people they met, the places they went to and every other thing they faced in life all fell within God’s purposes for their lives.



Rev Ofori-Atta said people mostly despaired because they lacked understanding of why they existed.“If you don’t know the purpose of a thing, abuse is inevitable. When you know that you exist for a purpose, you won’t be perturbed by the attacks of the enemy,” he said.



He narrated a Biblical account from Genesis 37-50 to encourage them the more to be long-suffering and endure hard times.



The story was about a young man called Joseph who was sold by his own brothers to some merchants.



He ended up in Egypt as a slave and spent some time in prison due to a false accusation, but in the end, Joseph rose to become a Prime Minister, second in command to Pharoah and through him, the whole world was saved from famine.



“Just like in the case of Joseph, I want to assure you that you will also survive from your trails. God is faithful and just, and all His promises for us are yea and amen. The good, bad and ugly will all work together for your good,” he added.