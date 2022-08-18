'God is our only help': Ofori-Atta 'missing,' Bawumia 'voiceless' - Sammy Gyamfi laments

General News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has identified divine intervention as the only way out of a biting economic downturn.



He is concerned that the top managers of the economy remain absent citing the specific instance of the Finance Minister and the Vice President - the latter in his capacity as head of the Economic Management Team, EMT.



In a tweet dated August 17, 2022; Sammy Gyamfi said, "God is our only help in times like this."



"Worst of it all, the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has gone AWOL and is nowhere to be found, while the now infamous poster boy of economic mismanagement and self-acclaimed digitalisation Champion, @MBawumia has lost his voice completely. God is our only help in times like this," his complete tweet read.



In another economy-related tweet, Sammy Gyamfi lamented the dire straits in which the local currency, the cedi, finds itself.



He posted an online story of the cedi's slump with the caption: "The Cedi has finally topped the charts as the worst-performing currency in the world, according to this latest report by Bloomberg. Even the Sri Lankan Rupee is now doing better than the Ghana Cedi."





President Akufo-Addo ordered Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta via a July 1 statement present an economic rescue programme to the IMF.A team from the Fund led by Carlo Sdralevich has since visited Ghana between July 6 – 13, meeting with relevant stakeholders.Reports indicate that the government is seeking US$3 billion from the fund to help stabilize the economy. Government has serially blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war for the economic headaches.SARA/PEN