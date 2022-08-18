You are here: HomeNews2022 08 18Article 1605161

General News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'God is our only help': Ofori-Atta 'missing,' Bawumia 'voiceless' - Sammy Gyamfi laments

VP Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta VP Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has identified divine intervention as the only way out of a biting economic downturn.

He is concerned that the top managers of the economy remain absent citing the specific instance of the Finance Minister and the Vice President - the latter in his capacity as head of the Economic Management Team, EMT.

In a tweet dated August 17, 2022; Sammy Gyamfi said, "God is our only help in times like this."

"Worst of it all, the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has gone AWOL and is nowhere to be found, while the now infamous poster boy of economic mismanagement and self-acclaimed digitalisation Champion, @MBawumia has lost his voice completely. God is our only help in times like this," his complete tweet read.

In another economy-related tweet, Sammy Gyamfi lamented the dire straits in which the local currency, the cedi, finds itself.

He posted an online story of the cedi's slump with the caption: "The Cedi has finally topped the charts as the worst-performing currency in the world, according to this latest report by Bloomberg. Even the Sri Lankan Rupee is now doing better than the Ghana Cedi."



President Akufo-Addo ordered Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta via a July 1 statement present an economic rescue programme to the IMF.

A team from the Fund led by Carlo Sdralevich has since visited Ghana between July 6 – 13, meeting with relevant stakeholders.

Reports indicate that the government is seeking US$3 billion from the fund to help stabilize the economy. Government has serially blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war for the economic headaches.

SARA/PEN

