God is not homeless - KSM reacts to the construction of national cathedral

General News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• KSM has called for monies received for the national cathedral to be pumped into the health sector



• He averred that God is not homeless, hence, does not need a cathedral



• He used John 14:2 to buttress his claim



The debate on whether or not it is necessary for the Akufo-Addo government to construct a national cathedral is still on.



While some agree with the government on this initiative, others think otherwise.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during his mid-year budget statement in parliament asked Ghanaians to donate a monthly amount of GH¢100 to help build the national cathedral.



This received a mixed reaction from the Ghanaian populace and the latest to join in the conversation is renowned Ghanaian satirist, Kweku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM.



According to him, God does not need a cathedral because he is not homeless.



He indicated that monies collected for the building of the national cathedral should be used to improve the health sector by filling the health deficit gaps.



Quoting a biblical verse (John 14:2) to buttress his claim, he said, "Jesus said; In my father’s house, there are many MANSIONS. God is not HOMELESS. Invest in improving the health sector, not CATHEDRALS."



Read his tweet below.



