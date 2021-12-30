God has instructed me to share money during Watchnight Service – Prophet Abban

General News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Founder and leader of the Glory Centre International, Prophet Raymond Abban has shared his thoughts and opinions on happenings in the Christian faith with deeper insights, wisdom and perspective on topical issues that linger on the mind of people, especially the youth.



Speaking in an interview Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Prophet Raymond Abban asserted that as the year 2021 gradually draws to an end, it’s important for people to really fortify and usher themselves into the New Year with God’s divine grace and favor.



In view of this, the Man of God revealed that in seeking the face of God for revelation in the coming year, God admonished him to share and give out monies to anyone who steps foot at his Church, Glory Centre International on 31st December for his Watch Night Service.



