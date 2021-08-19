God has forgiven you – Kufuor tells ‘liar’ Allotey Jacobs

General News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Allotey says he has gone to Kufuor's to seek forgiveness



• The former President granted his wish and hoped that it will be a lesson for all politicians



• Allotey confessed to lying against John Agyekum Kufuor



Bernard Allotey Jacobs, the former Central Regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress has finally met former President John Agyekum Kufuor to apologize for some false allegation he levelled against him whiles he was president.



Allotey Jacobs revealed on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen program on August 189, 2021 that on he visited the residence of the former president to seek forgiveness.



Allotey disclosed that Kufuor was insistent that he held nothing against him and wished him well but he also persisted that until the former President made a statement that he had forgiven him, he was not going feel okay.



‘I’m so happy in my heart. I’m so happy in my soul that at long last someone whose name I destroyed with others has forgiven me. He told me there was no need for me to beg but I told him, if you forgive me, Heaven will forgive me so accept that I wronged you.



“He still insisted that I did what I did due to the nature of our politics, so there was no need for me to beg him. But he later said that he believed I did it because of propaganda and if I have come back to apologize then he has forgiven me. He told me God has forgiven me and that he has nothing to add but I told him to say something so that my soul will rest then he said 'you are forgiven,'” he said.



Allotey Jacobs in the past few weeks revealed a plot by officials of the National Democratic Congress to smear the reputation of Kufuor with negative stories.



One of such stories is the allegation that Kufuor took a bribe of $5million from a Kuwaiti oil magnate.



Another lie Allotey Jacobs admitted to telling about Kufuor was that he planned to relocate the sea from Cape Coast to Kumasi.



Allotey said that he did so for political expediency and regrets his actions.



