God forgive you for performing stinking rituals at Asomdwe Park – Koku Anyidoho to NDC, Mills family

State commemorates the 10-year anniversary of the passing of President Mills



Asomdwe Park refurbished



Mills family fights Koku Anyidoho



The Chief Executive Officer of Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has slammed the family of late President John Evans Atta Mills, and the National Democratic Congress, for performing what he describes as stinking rituals at his burial site.



According to him, the family and the NDC, instead of honouring the memory of the late president, boycotted a ceremony held by the state to mark the 10-year anniversary of his passing.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Koku Anyidoho accused the family and the opposition party of holding a separate ceremony just to be able to perform rituals and desecrate the burial place of the late president.



“They have always wanted to perform rituals at Asomdwee Park. They have never honoured his memory. So, they boycotted the ceremony by the state and went to perform this stinking ritual. Look at how they have desecrated the bust of President Atta-Mills,” he wrote.



In a subsequent post, he has questioned the basis for performing rituals at the Asomdwe Park.



According to him, the late President Mills was a Christian who did not believe in rituals.



“Sammy Atta-Mills talked about rituals, so they went to Asomdwee Park to perform rituals. President Atta-Mills was a Christian and did not believe in rituals. God forgive them,” the CEO of Atta Mills Institute said.



There is an unabated feud between Koku Anyidoho and the family of the late former president and the National Democratic Congress on one side over the refurbishment of the final resting place of Prof. Mills - the Asomdwe Park.



As part of the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of his passing, the state, in collaboration with the Atta Mills Institute, refurbished the Asomdwo Park.



This has, however, not sat well with the family of Prof. Mills, led by his brother, Samuel Atta Mills. The family has accused Koku Anydoho of arrogating to himself powers and responsibilities that are their prerogative.



On Saturday, two separate ceremonies were held at Asomdwo Park to mark the anniversary of the passing of Prof. Mills.



The first ceremony was led by the state and the Atta Mills Institute, and saw President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo officially commissioning the refurbished park.



Later in the day, the family of Prof. Mills and the NDC, led by former President John Mahama, who was vice to President Mills, held another ceremony at the park.







Prof John Evans Atta Mills died on July 24, 2012, after becoming Ghana’s President in 2009. He was buried on August 10, 2012.











