God does not hold a party card, stop saying he’s behind Akufo-Addo – Kwasi Pratt fumes

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwasi Pratt Junior, has expressed dismay over what he says are attempts by some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party to paint God as being partisan.



According to Mr Pratt, there has been a deliberate attempt by persons with ties to the NPP to tag the motives and actions of the current government as being backed by God.



But according to the veteran journalist, such utterances are abhorrent as God cannot be said to be partisan as he holds no party card.



"God doesn't hold a party card," he stated during a submission on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo



"If you say that, it looks like God is partisan. Like God is holding NPP card, but you know very well that God doesn't hold a party card,” he added.



On the passing of the Electronic Transfer’s Levy (E-Levy) bill into law, Mr Pratt wondered why the government has abandoned other alternatives while pursuing a tax policy that he believes will be a burden to poor Ghanaian citizens.



“Nobody complained about the road tolls. The only complaint people made was that collecting 1 cedi as toll was a small amount and so called for it to be increased,” he stated while lamenting the disadvantage the E-Levy poses to poor citizens.







