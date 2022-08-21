'God bless' - Alan Kyerematen, wife to Samira Bawumia on her birthday

General News of Sunday, 21 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen and his wife on Saturday, August 20, joined in celebrating the birthday of Second Lady Samira Bawumia.



The Minister posted a photo of Samira on Twitter with a terse caption that read: "From Patricia and I, wishing you a very happy birthday, @SBawumia. God bless!"



The Second Lady on Saturday, August 20, 2022, turned 42 and the Vice President in commemoration of the day, has described his wife as being blessed with a kind heart, brains and personality.



For her part, the Second Lady posted a message on her social media timeline thanking all well wishers on her big day: "Thank you all for your kind words, well-wishes and prayers. May Allah grant us another year of his protection and endless blessings."



Bawumia showers Samira with love



The Vice President expressed his love for the Second Lady emphasising the significance of her role in keeping their family together.



“Happy birthday to My dear wife Samira Bawumia. You have been blessed with a kind heart, brains and personality and I thank the good Lord for your life and everything you do for our family.



“I love you darling. Enjoy your day,” the Vice President shared on his social media pages.



Samira Bawumia began her early education at the Answarudeen Islamic School at Fadama and Alsyd Academy in Accra, before continuing to the Akosombo International School (AIS) and then to Mfantsiman Girls' Secondary School at Saltpond in the Central Region of Ghana.



She went on to study Bachelor of Arts in Social Science in Law and Sociology and Technology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



She pursued a post-graduate study at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) where she was awarded the Best Student in Master of Business Administration (MBA).



Samira Bawumia is a multi-lingual who is fluent in languages including Ewe, Ga, Twi, Fanti and Mamprusi.



She became the Second Lady of Ghana in 2017 when her husband was sworn into office as Vice President. She is a mother of four.



