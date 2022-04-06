Go to the right quarters if you have a problem with the elections – 'Nya Gyedie' tells Atuahene

General News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

President-elect of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo popularly with 'Nya Gyedie' accolade has advised his former contender Kwesi Atuahene to seek redress in the court of law if he believes he was treated unfairly during the just-ended NUGS elections.



According to Dennis Ampofo, going through the right processes is the only way to solve the issues of self-declarations and alleged malpractices during the electoral process.



“The good thing is that if someone is not supporting them you’ll obviously expect that they’ll say that the election results were cooked. One, it was live on Facebook, two there were independent observers and journalists around so if you have a problem quickly contact them.



"Secondly, if election figures are cooked what does the law say, I have run this election for two solid years, last year I lost even with a closer margin than this. Did I go around calling myself President and saying that someone has cooked figures?



"My problem is simple if you have a problem with the process go to the right quarters. This year’s election has been very transparent given the fact that it was streamed live on social media and in the presence of election observers such as journalists,” he said on Campus Exclusive.



The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) held its 56th Delegates Congress at Ejisu in Kumasi to elect new executives to the various offices as the current administration’s tenure nears its closure.



The elections which were held on Saturday, 2 April 2022 were characterized by alleged electoral malpractices that led to the self-declaration of the winner by one of the Presidential candidates.



However, according to the certified results by the NUGS Electoral Commission, Dennis Appiah Larbi Ampofo garnered 824 votes representing 78.18% whiles Kwesi Atuahene came out with 197 votes representing 18.69%, making Dennis Ampofo the legal President-elect of the union.



Kwesi Atuahene however challenged the results of the elections considering the alleged electoral malpractices during the electoral process.