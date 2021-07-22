Go to court - Kennedy Agyapong jabs 'vicious, corrupt' Kweku Baako

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has challenged veteran journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr to take legal action against him over some comments he has and continues to make against him.



Kennedy Agyapong stated on Net2 TV’s ‘The Seat’ show that he is prepared to face Kweku Baako in court as he is certain that he has a good case.



Agyapong warned the leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party to be cautious of their dealings with Kweku Baako as he does not have the interest of the party at heart.



Agyapong, who is also the chairman of Parliament Defense and Interior Committee revealed that he had in his possession a video that captures a plot by Kweku Baako and his protégé Anas Aremeyaw Anas to unsettle the NPP government as far back as 2018.



He exclaimed that Kweku Baako and Anas have been plotting against the NPP government and seeking the downfall of the party.



“He is a very vicious and corrupt guy. NPP should listen to me very well, he is not our side. They think Kweku Baako supports us but he is not. He’s a very wicked guy. He walks with his stomach. He can go to court, I’m saying he is a wicked man.



“In the Anas video, you see him. If such a so-called ace journalist is supporting such a wicked boy then NPP must be careful. I will show Kweku Baako that he is corrupt. He is corrupt because he has openly defended this guy everywhere,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong’s outburst follows a response by Kweku Baako to claims he (Kennedy Agyapong) made against him.



Baako in the strongly-worded statement and later an appearance on Accra-based Peace FM, dismissed the allegations made against him and threatened to seek redress in court.



Baako also dared Kennedy Agyapong to release a video which he purports incriminate him and Anas in some corrupt dealings.



“I am told he claims he has some “video evidence” of my involvement in some corrupt, illegal and criminal activities. He had none to support his bogus, malicious and mischievous allegations at the High Court. If he is truly a man of COURAGE OF CONVICTION, I challenge him to make his so-called evidence public for all to see and hear!



“However, he should note that I will certainly not hesitate to cure his apparently incurable mischief and mendacity at the appropriate forum, as I did the last time! And I can assure him that he would lose again! He would lose because he doesn’t tell the truth! And I have no cobwebs of corruption in my wardrobe for him to unearth! If he has evidence, he’s challenged to publicize it and abate his crude and cheap public stunts! I am immune to those useless, ugly and noisy antics of his!,” parts of Baako’s statement read.



