Go to Prempeh College and enjoy Free SHS – Wontumi to NDC

General News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bernard Antwi Bosiako (Chairman Wontumi), the Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party has shot down claims by the National Democratic Congress that it performed impressively in the 2020 elections.



Chairman Wontumi disclosed on Wontumi FM that the NDC cannot claim credit for polling over six million votes in the elections as it lost by over 600,000 votes.



He urged leadership of the opposition party to go to his alma matter Prempeh College and seek knowledge.



According to him, the margin of votes polled by both parties in the 2016 election is a demonstration of popularity of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“The NDC is claiming credit because both John Mahama and President Akufo-Addo polled 6 million each in the elections and this clearly shows that they are not intelligent. They need Free SHS.



“They should go to Prempeh College for Free Education. In the fourth republic no incumbent president has lost the election on a first round with the exception of Mahama.



“In 2008 we lost via third round. In 2000, we won via third round. Mahama is the only person who lost via round one. He was beaten by over one million votes. He is the first to experience that so what are they saying.



“Their claim that they got 6 million votes and President Akufo-Addo also got 6 million is wrong. We beat you (NDC) by close to 600,000 votes and that is unprecedented”, he explained.



Wontumi further said that the NDC should forget hopes of regaining power as it will never return to power.



“NDC will not come to power again. I will help the NDC to elect Mahama as their presidential candidate so NPP can break the 8,” he told the host of the program, Oheneba Nana Asiedu.



