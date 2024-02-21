Go to Canada and see - Hawa Koomson defends cost of rent in Ghana

General News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, has defended the cost of rent in Ghana amidst growing complaints about the high cost of living.



In a recent interview on Onua FM's morning show, Yɛn Nsɛmpa, with Nana Yaa Brefo and JB, the Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament urged Ghanaians to compare rent rates in Ghana with that of Canada.



She highlighted her recent visit to Canada, emphasizing that renting even a single room there could cost over 2,000 Canadian dollars per month, significantly more expensive than in Ghana.



“People have been complaining that rent is expensive in Ghana. They should go to Canada. For a month, you pay over 2,000 Canadian dollars. That’s for a single room not even a chamber and hall.



"Things are hard now and there is a high cost of living everywhere and when you compare Ghana to other countries, Ghana is doing far better,” she said in Twi.



She argued that despite global economic challenges, Ghana remains comparatively affordable, attributing this to the government's efforts.



Responding to criticisms that living conditions in Canada surpassed those in Ghana, Koomson disputed the notion, asserting that the cost of living in Canada isn't necessarily better.



She defended the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, citing the distribution of food items to citizens as a crucial intervention.



Hawa Koomson explained that unlike in Canada where stipends were provided, Ghana opted for food distribution due to limited resources.





If you think rent is expensive in Ghana, go to Canada and see – Hawa Koomson#OnuaFM #YεnNsεmpa pic.twitter.com/H2SnPCjqMB — Onua FM (@onua951fm) February 20, 2024

