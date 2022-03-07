‘Go through right evacuation processes’ – Gov’t to Ghanaians in Ukraine

General News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government is warning Ghanaians in Ukraine against other means of evacuation, except the official procedures by the government.



According to the government, other means of repatriation by unknown entities may not be entirely safe.



Over 50 Ghanaians have arrived from Romania as part of the government’s evacuation drive due to the ongoing Russian-Ukraine conflict.



The government’s spokesperson on governance and security, Mr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, speaking to journalists, stated that “Continuously, government is working with the Ukrainian authorities to ensure the evacuation of Ghanaian students. I want to encourage all Ghanaian students to make sure they go through the right process of evacuation. There are people evacuating independent students and that puts them at risk. So, they should go through the right process the government of Ghana has put in place from them.”



Mr. Boakye-Dankwah said the government plans to evacuate over 350 students by the end of the week.



“This morning, we have received 50 students from Romania, which puts our numbers to 150 plus students. By the end of this week, we can account for about 350 Ghanaians that would have arrived in the country.”



Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the students, Peter Akwasi Sarpong, intimated that until every Ghanaian student is successfully evacuated from Ukraine by the government, they will not be satisfied.



“We are not happy yet, so until we get every single Ghanaian out of Ukraine, we cannot celebrate. We just want to use the opportunity to appeal that every diplomatic string that can be pulled should be pulled to get our colleagues still stuck”.



However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said Ghanaian students studying in Ukraine who have refused to be evacuated to Ghana, though the government provided them with plane tickets, will not be government’ responsibility.



The Russian-Ukraine conflict has led to the closure of Ukraine’s airspace.



Therefore, options available to Ghanaians have been countries such as Moldova, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic.