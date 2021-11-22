Go into entrepreneurship - Bawumia advises graduates

General News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has advised fresh graduates to venture into entrepreneurship to secure a sound future for themselves and contribute their quota towards the development of the country.



Dr Bawumia said this in a speech read on his behalf by the Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, at the 13th congregation of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa last Saturday.



According to the Vice President, opportunities still abound in the public sector for graduates, however, they could benefit a lot from setting up their own businesses.



“Not only are you expected to be working in the public sector, you are also equally expected to be drivers of the private sector. Some of you should start planning to begin your own businesses with knowledge gained from the training you have received, and possibly employ others,” he said.



Dr. Bawumia reiterated that the role of the new graduates in the private sector would be very instrumental to the growth of the country and encouraged them to be dedicated to their works wherever they find themselves.



“You should develop such positive traits as hard work, honesty, dedication, trustworthiness and humility,” he told them.



He further encouraged the graduates to be dutiful and take advantage of opportunities that would be presented to them and position themselves well in their workplaces and society.