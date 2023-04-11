Go for regular health check-ups – Adentan MCE

Health News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Source: GNA

Mr Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Adentan Municipality has urged residents of the Municipality to regularly visit medical centres for check-ups for healthy living.



He said the wellness of residents boosted the growth of the economy in terms of job productivity, and therefore, it was necessary for them to have regular health screening to prevent illness.



Mr Adumuah said this at the health fair for the diaspora communities and Ghanaians in Adentan, organised by Team CSR Ghana and Open Door Community Outreach Centre, a non-governmental organisation based in the USA, in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).



He said during the COVID-19 pandemic residents in Adentan were active in fighting the pandemic because most residents had their businesses and workplaces situated out of the municipality, making them vulnerable.



The assembly provided residents with sanitizers, nose-masks and also offered health tests for them.



“We are currently building more health facilities to accommodate everyone in the 12 electoral districts of the assembly.



“Walk into any health facility available in the municipality and check your status, whether you are well or not.



“The healthier you are, the more productive you become”, he added.



Mr Jonathan Akuamoah, the Founder of Team CSR Ghana said, the health screening was to help people in the Adentan community to also have free access to health care and to ensure good living.



He said that the Organisation will collaborate with the Adentan Municipality to construct boreholes, schools and toilet facilities for them.



“We have already constructed a hundred boreholes across the country and which was benefited by the people of Ghana”, he said.



He assured citizens that, there would be more construction of social amenities to help in developmental growth.



Mr Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), said the diasporan community was helping communities by building schools, constructing boreholes and also providing toilet facilities for residents, therefore there was a need to get them involved in the community.



He said the Ghana Tourism Authority was looking forward to working with the diaspora community through the “Beyond the Return” agenda to provide such services across the country.



“GTA is putting together what we call the “homeland return bill”, this bill would help to integrate our diaspora brothers and sisters to give them an identity to be part of the Ghana Agenda System.



“This will help them undertake more community engagement in the development of the country”, he said.



The health screening provided residents with dental care, spinal care, checking of blood pressure and sugar levels and free registration of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).



