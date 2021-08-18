Go clean choked gutters if you can’t handle the ministry – Prophet Oduro to 'fake preachers'

General News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

• Prophet Kofi Oduro has called out fake prophets in Ghana



• His comments come on the back of an Anglican priest captured in a video giving 'holy kiss' to three students



• Prophet Oduro has stressed that God will judge all fake men of God



Prophet Kofi Oduro, the founder of Alabaster International Ministries, has once again launched an attack on so-called men of God who continue to bring shame to the church.



The Prophet who is popularly known for saying “Tieee” during his sermons has raised concerns about the increasing number of preachers exposed for engaging in sinful practices which he says are contrary to the word of God.



Prophet Oduro is the latest to comment about the actions of an Anglican priest captured in a viral video kissing three teacher trainees of the St Monica's College of Education.



Speaking in a video available to GhanaWeb he said: “What amount of pressure could have driven the sexual desire of a man of God to the extent of kissing young girls during a service. Listen to the voice of Lord, if not for foolishness, why will a priest in cassock stoop so low. You want to live recklessly but once you have been ordained, you are not permitted to live foolishly. If you can’t handle it, then go clean up the choked gutters or sell second-hand clothes or cassava."



He has reiterated the punishment that awaits preachers who mention the name of God in vain. “They don’t have the fear of God this is why most government officials are messing around because almost half of the preachers in Ghana don’t fear God. They engage in senseless activities that is why I always advise people to join a better congregation, find a better church to attend and avoid these foolish ones who are now competing with the true teachings some of us offer."



Prophet Oduro added that the action of the priest was contrary to the word of God which says in Luke 15:20 that "Greet one another with a kiss of love. Peace be to you all who are in Christ."



“Put a stop to this madness all in the name of God… the law of this country must take its course. They just pick a scripture and say they are preaching, who lied to? That’s not how the Bible is read… if you don’t understand anything go back to the original language from Hebrew, Arabian, Greek, Latin and then it comes to English before any other version that has been written in your local language. You can't just wake up and say that the Bible instructed us to greet one another with a holy kiss because of this a priest goes about kissing young girls. These are the madness most of these preachers are into but God will expose them and their foolish teachings."







