Go back to where you came from – GBC Staff fights attempts to renew DG’s contract

Workers at the state-owned Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) are vehemently opposing the renewal of the tenure of their Director-General, Professor Amin Alhassan.



They argue that Professor Alhassan's performance in managing the corporation has been lacking, and an extension of his tenure would potentially lead to the institution's downfall.



Expressing their discontent, the aggrieved workers dressed in red attire, displayed banners both inside and outside the GBC premises, urging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to promptly remove the DG from his position.



"GBC needs a new director general" and "Prof. Amin, your 4 years in GBC is a monumental failure" were some of the inscriptions on the placards and banners carried by the angry employees of the state owned broadcaster.



Samuel Nathaniel Kevor, the Divisional Union Chairman of GBC, emphasized that Professor Amin Alhassan's contract had officially expired on Sunday, October 1, and, as a result, he no longer has the authority to remain in office.



“Our Director General’s contract has expired on the 1st of October, 2023. As a result, workers have resolved that we’ve given him a peaceful four-year tenure [but] we are not happy.



"The company is deteriorating, things to work with have become a challenge, and we’ve realized that we need to make the appointing authority understand that if we extend the contract, the place will collapse," he stated.



Prof Amin in August 2019 was appointed by the National Media Commission in consultation with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the Director General of GBC.



The government is yet to officially speak on the agitations against is supposed contract renewal.



