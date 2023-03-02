Go and win your constituency seats first – John Gyapong fires salvos at Duffuor, Kojo Bonsu

Politics of Thursday, 2 March 2023

The Dean of the National Regional Chairmen Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Kwadwo Gyapong, has charged the former Minister of Finance and a flagbearer aspirant of the party, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and a former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, also a contender, to first go and win their parliamentary seats.



He explained that he does not see how anybody in the party can become a flagbearer of the party if they have never been Members of Parliament first.



Speaking during the official launch of the John Mahama Campaign in Ho, in the Volta Region, the Dean of the NDC Regional Chairmen said until the other candidates begin from the grassroots, no one will take them seriously.



“Dr. Duffuor, have you won your seat before? Charity begins at home. Have you won it before? Who should do the donkey job for you to become a president of this country? … you have never won it; never have you won the regional chairman,” he said to Dr. Duffuor.



To Kojo Bonsu, he said, “He is from Offinso. I’m wondering why the Ashantis are so eager to become president when they are not doing their homework well… charity begins at home; go there and win the seats for us before we can think about you.



“But if you don’t do it, and you’re showing your face, I mean, you are just giving us troubles.”



John Kwadwo Gyapong went on to announce that he, and other regional chairmen from across the country, have given their full support to John Dramani Mahama to become the next flagbearer of the NDC.



He also announced that they would work to deliver a 98% victory for the former president in the national delegates congress of the party, and help him to unseat the ruling New Patriotic Party from the Jubilee House.



