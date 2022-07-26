Go and clean names on Atta-Mills’ bust – Anyidoho dares critics

General News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asomdwee Park commissioned after renovation



Atta-Mills' brother, Anyidoho engage in public spat over tomb



Atta-Mills' bust comes under scrutiny



Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute (AMI), Koku Anyidoho, has challenged critics of the Atta Mills bust to clean all the inscriptions on it including his name and that of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



His comment comes on the back of some concerns by a section of the public concerning the late President John Evans Atta Mills' name missing on the bust dedicated to him.



In an interview on Accra-based Okay FM on July 25, Anyidoho justified the late president’s name being conspicuously missing.



He explained that the bust itself represents the late Atta Mills thus everyone will know that it belongs to him without necessarily writing his name.



The AMI CEO added that Asomdwee Park which is serving as the final resting place for the late head of state has graphical depictions of him as well as his name embossed on his graveyard indicating that no confusion will arise.



“Who’s on the bust? What else do you want? Social media…what is nice, we won’t say. The whole Asomdwee Park is about the late President Atta Mills. If you go there, you will see his bust, you will see his grave…his name is on it.



“You will see his pictures splashed at Asomdwee Park. So if the stand of the bust just says that 'This has been unveiled by His Excellency the President’ [it] represents the bust that is sitting on it. It is not Nana Addo’s bust which is sitting on it. It is not Koku Anyidoho’s bust on it...The late president’s bust is the one on it so if his name is not on it what is it?” Anyidoho quizzed.



Reacting to comments that his name was not supposed to be on the bust he said: ‘tomorrow morning they should go and clean all the names from it. But the world knows Koku Anyidoho [spearheaded Asomdwee Park renovation]”.







President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, July 25 commissioned the refurbished Asomdwee Park to mark the 10th anniversary of the passing of John Evans Atta Mills.



Prior to this, the had been a public spat between Samuel Atta Mills, brother of the late President, and Koku Anyidoho over some works near the tomb of the late president.







Samuel Atta Mills contended that the permission of the family ought to have been sort before commencing works on the tomb.







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



DS/PEN