Go and burn the sea if you disagree that Ukraine-Russia war, COVID-19 caused our hardships - MP for Oda

General News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Oda, Alexander Acquah, has said critics who don't agree that COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war caused the current economic failure in the country can burn the sea.



He was captured on UTV's Adekye Nsroma, supporting the comments made by the Agriculture Minister, Bryan Acheampong, that the NPP will not hand over power come 2024.



In his justification, the MP was captured saying that the current economic hardship is caused by COVID-19 and the unrest between Russia and Ukraine, which, he says, the government is currently working on to drive the country out of it.



He said the IMF and the vice president of the US both endorsed this claim.



"Our current financial difficulty, that we keep mentioning that people do not want to understand, we have two main testimonies: the US vice president and the IMF boss, all say our plans were on track until COVID and the Russia-Ukraine war," he said.



'Mon teasea monk) hyi po, to wit, go and burn the sea if you don't understand. We know that these two individuals [IMF boss and US veep] have vested interests in Ghana's economy. And so, if they testify, then we believe that our government's policies were on track," he continued.



To him, the government is pursuing an IMF bailout because they believe it is the only way out of the current economic hardship.



"NPP is currently exploring opportunities to get the economy back on track, which will cause Ghanaians to vote for the party in the 2024 general elections. We went for loans to help the country so we could reap the benefits someday. So, IMF assisting us in right the right order," he said.



The MP believes that once the deal on the debt restructuring programme is done, Ghanaians will come to terms with the claim that the failing economy is a result of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.



"At this point in time, once we are done restructuring and we take off, Ghanaians will know that truly, we know how to keep the economy better than them. So, when Ghanaians see that really our setback was as a result of COVID-19 and the war between Russia and Ukraine, they will vote for us," he added.



He added that once the NPP emerges victorious in the 2024 elections, there will be no way they are going to hand over power to the NDC.



"If Ghanaians finish voting for us, you want us to hand over power to you? What is the alternative? What are you giving us?" he asked.







NW/OGB