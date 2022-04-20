Go after Chinese engaging in illegal activities in Ghana - Akomea charges National Security

General News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Chief Executive Officer of State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has charged National Security to check the illegal activities of Chinese traders and businesses in Ghana.



His call comes in the wake of demolition activity at Pampanso Number 1, a suburb of Nsawam in the Eastern Region on Monday, April 18, 2022.



The residents allege that some Chinese nationals, who claim to have bought Pampaso, sent land guards to evict them and destroy their homes.



They narrated that some gunmen attacked them while they were sleeping, ejected them from their houses and demolished the buildings.



About 11 buildings are said to have been razed down by the gunmen.



According to Police investigations, the demolition was masterminded by one Kofi Acquah.



The Police have assured the residents Kofi Acquah will be arrested.



“Police received information on the illegal demolition. Based on that, we proceeded quickly to the scene. Officers saw agitated people blocking the main Accra-Kumasi Highway. We pleaded with them to rescind the decision because of its repercussions.



“Investigations so far point to the fact that one Kofi Acquah is behind the illegal demolition and as soon as he is arrested, he will be taken through due processes of the law. We want to appeal to agitated residents not to take the law into their hands. They should remain calm because we will make sure we will get to the bottom of this matter,” the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh told Citi News in an interview.



Nana Akomea, speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'' Tuesday, called on the security agencies, particularly National Security, not to let the Pampaso issue slide but rather bring the culprits to book.



He also admonished them to be on the alert for Chinese migrants in the country doing illegal things like galamsey (illegal mining) as well as those who have established restaurants and have their inscriptions plus menu written in Chinese language among other activities that the laws of Ghana frown upon.



Nana Akomea acknowledge that Ghana has excellent relations with the Chinese government but cautioned that ''the work that some Chinese are doing in this country can destroy the official relations'', adding ''they are creating security problem for the future''.