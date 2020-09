World News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: reuters.com

Global coronavirus deaths pass 1 million

It took just three months for COVID-19 deaths to double from half a million

The global death toll from COVID-19 rose past 1 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, a bleak milestone in a pandemic that has devastated the global economy, overloaded health systems and changed the way people live.



The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus this year is now double the number of people who die annually from malaria – and the death rate has increased in recent weeks as infections surge in several countries.



“Our world has reached an agonizing milestone,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.



“It’s a mind-numbing figure. Yet we must never lose sight of each and every individual life. They were fathers and mothers, wives and husbands, brothers and sisters, friends and colleagues.”



It took just three months for COVID-19 deaths to double from half a million, an accelerating rate of fatalities since the first death was recorded in China in early January.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.