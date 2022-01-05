Global Peace Index ranking: Maintain the peace we have in Ghana – Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

President Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to continue to maintain peace in the country.



This follows the country’s recent performance in the 2021 Global Peace Index ranking where Ghana placed first in West Africa, second in Africa, and 38th in the world.



The only African country to have placed higher than Ghana is the East African country of Mauritius.



The Global Peace Index (GPI) is composed of 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly respected sources and now ranks 163 independent states and territories, covering over 99 per cent of the world’s population.



The index gauges global peace using three broad themes: the level of safety and security in society; the extent of domestic or international conflict; and the degree of militarisation.



The most recent edition of the GPI found that over the past ten years the overall levels of peace had slightly deteriorated, with the level of political and civil unrest continuing to rise around the world.



It also drew on data from the Lloyd’s Register Foundation World Risk Poll, to examine trends in perceptions of risk and safety prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The 2021 GPI received a high level of domestic and international media coverage as well as being the subject of a large number of launch events hosted around the globe.