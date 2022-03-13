Global Media Alliance Group celebrates 2022 IWD with St. Mary’s

General News of Sunday, 13 March 2022

The Global Media Alliance (GMA) Group, a brand that believes in an inclusive working culture and acknowledges the efforts of women, spent time with young female students in one of Ghana’s reputable second cycle schools, St. Mary’s Senior High School in Accra as part of the International Women’s Day celebration.



The brand engagement with the all-girls school highlighted insightful talks to educate and to inspire their generation to rise and go beyond their dreams.



The discussions targeted on getting ready for a career path and the essence of personal branding for both social activities and the corporate environment. Human Resource Manager at GMA, Bernice Boateng took the ladies through dressing etiquette and the appropriate outlook for a job interview.



With many years of experience in the Human Resource field Bernice Boateng advised ladies on personal grooming when preparing for job interviews. She indicated that some clothing items in the business world send wrong messages to one as a professional.



Responding to a question asked by a student on what is expected when asked about “Tell us about myself” in a job interview, Bernice said, “You definitely need to mention your name but most importantly sell yourself and your experiences.”



Speaking on social media presence, Joyce Amaka Sesi, Social Media Executive at GMA emphasized the significance of personal branding. She reiterated that a good brand fosters confidence, presents one with opportunities as well as builds trust and relationships. Amaka Sesi concluded by saying what personal branding is about, “what I say, what I do, what I think, what I share, how I drive and how I respond to people. Personal branding is what makes one their true selves.”



After the educative discussion, some books together with sanitary items were offered as a courtesy to the ladies to build their knowledge and encourage good personal hygiene.



Bridget Mensah, PR Manager at GMA and head of delegation for the visiting team, expressed her appreciation to the school’s authorities for the opportunity to interact with the students and inspire them.



“Women empowerment is one of the things I happen to be very passionate about, therefore, on this occasion of the International Women’s Day, we saw the need to extend the celebration beyond 8th March and also to extend the activities beyond TV and radio programmes and that is why we decided to come here today to empower our young ladies right from the early stages so that they feel appreciated and motivated to do their best to get to the top of the ladder in every field that they choose to delve into. We also hope to make this initiative an annual activity and visit other regions,” she added.



