Global Green-Grant Fund partners GLOMeF for climate change project

Regional News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Global Media Foundation (GLOMeF), a human rights and media advocacy and non-governmental organisation has secured a US$3,500 grant from the Global Green-Grant Fund to implement climate change mitigation projects in the Bono and Ahafo Regions.



The seven-month environmental sustainability campaign project seeks to sensitize women and young people in forest fringe communities about the contributory factors and effects of climate change in society.



Under the project, farmers and key stakeholders in nine selected beneficiary communities would be sensitized on the dangers of the use of agrochemicals and the need to engage in organic farming.



The communities include Afrisipa and Tanoso in the Tano North Municipality of Ahafo Region, New-Dormaa, Kuotokrom, and Baakoniaba in the Sunyani Municipality as well as Odumase and Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality of Bono Region.



Mr. Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the Chief Executive Officer of the GLOMeF, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday in Sunyani and commended Global Green-Grants Fund for its support to grassroots organization and continuous funding towards environmental sustainability in the country.



Since 1998, the Global Green-Grants Fund has been one of the leading organizations in the world supporting grassroots-led efforts to protect the planet and the rights of people.



Together with its diverse community of people on the frontlines and supporters, the organization has impacted the lives of millions of people across the globe.



"Global Green-Grants Fund is different from other international organizations in that it doesn’t try to dictate an agenda from afar.



Instead, it trusts local people to advance solutions and strategies that will best fit their needs, providing them the resources to make their ideas a reality," Mr. Ahenu indicated.



"To protect the environment, Global Green-Grants Fund invests in the people who eat from the land, who drink the water, and who want to see a better life for their children and generations to come," he added.



Mr. Ahenu explained the project had already undertaken community outreach programmes in some of the beneficiary communities.



He noted that historical observations on temperature and precipitation as well as recent extreme weather events in parts of the country were an indication that climate change was happening faster than previously thought.



"The adverse effects of climate change and variability on the climate-sensitive sectors of Ghana’s economy, threaten the country’s continued development progress and its effort to attaining the Sustainable Development Goals," Mr. Ahenu added.



"These risks and the country’s vulnerability to climate change underscores the need for the government of Ghana not to address development challenges as business as usual but must work to ensure that, going forward, climate change is fully integrated into economic, environmental, and social decision-making as well as receive the needed budgetary allocation", he stated .



Mr. Ahenu said the project required a concerted approach to make an impact and achieve desired outcomes and appealed to traditional authorities and all stakeholders to support the implementation process.