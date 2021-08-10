Global Evangelical Church elects new Moderator, synod clerk

General News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: GNA

Reverend Prosper Samuel Dzomeku, Parish Pastor of Miracle Centre, Lebanon-Ashaiman branch of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC), has been elected the Moderator of the Church.



He was elected at the Synod, the highest decision-making body of the GEC, held at the Ho Fiave branch of the Church.



The former Director in charge of Missions and Evangelism and National Youth Director of the vibrant Bible-believing Church, beat competition from two other candidates to emerge the winner.



Also elected were one other clergy, Rev Dr Yohanes Ahiabu as the Synod Clerk and two laities, Mr Eyram Atsu and Mrs Joyce Ahiabor as Male and Female Presbyters respectively to make up the Synod Committee Executive to see to the administration of the Church.



The new Synod Committee Executive will take over from the current one whose six-year term is expected to end this December.



The Moderator-elect, speaking on behalf of the new Synod Committee Executive, thanked God for the opportunity to serve and promised that they would allow the Holy Spirit to take charge of their administration in the interest of the body of Christ and the Church.



“The Church prayed and God spoke. Let's come together and work for the kingdom. We promise to offer ourselves to the Holy Spirit in our service so that we can move the Church to the next level. This is victory to the body of Christ and victory to the Global Evangelical Church. Long live the body of Christ, long live the Global Evangelical Church.”



Rt Rev Dr Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, Moderator of the GEC, in his keynote address, which outlined some major accomplishments of the current administration, called on the Church to shun complacency but work to harness the spiritual and physical resources the Church had been blessed with to build the Kingdom of God and develop humanity.



“We have come very far in our 30 years of history after the split from the E.P. Church but we should never be complacent because we have not yet arrived. Let us remain focused and faithful to our call and God shall surely crown our efforts with success.”



The 2021 Synod on the theme: “Faithful Stewardship” which had delegates from congregations spread throughout the country and from neighbouring Togo, saw the ordination of two ministers from the Church’s foreign branches in the United Kingdom and the United States of America.



It also saw among others, the presentation of the Church’s accounts, the promulgation of the revised GEC Constitution and the presentation of awards to members for their outstanding contributions towards the growth of the Church.