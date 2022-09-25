Global Citizen Festival boos are 'the truest voice of the people' - Manasseh tells Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 25 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has reacted to an incident in Accra where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was booed by patrons at a music festival.
Manasseh said what happened at the Black Star Square during the 2022 Global Citizen Festival was the truest voice of people unlike that of paid praise singers and sycophants who will see nothing wrong with the current state of governance.
He added that, President Akufo-Addo being booed when he arrived to deliver a speech was a referendum on his tenure and that he had two years to salvage a referendum on his regime.
His post on Sunday, September 25 read: "Mr President , for their selfish goals, chiefs, paid praise singers and sycophants will continue to sing insincere praises of you. But what you heard at the #globalcitizensfestival is the truest voice of the people, a referendum on your regime. You have two years to salvage it."
