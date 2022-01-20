Global-Africa Trade Advisory Chamber launched in Accra

General News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana, on the 10th of December 2021 launched the Global-Africa Trade Advisory Chamber (GATAC) in the capital of Accra, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.



The ‘Global-Africa Trade and Advisory Chamber will promote trade between Ghana-Africa and the global community, providing advisory and training services on trade, investment, and access to capital or funding services for and between local and foreign business.



Special guests for the launch, Ekaterine Maisuradze President of Georgia Africa Asia Chamber of Commerce (GAACC), and Rita Bernetsiani from Georgia.

Ekaterine Maisuradze in her address commended the chamber and acknowledged that the Georgia Africa Asia Chamber of Commerce will partner with GATAC to boost trade between George-Ghana and Africa and Asia.



Chairman and special guest of the launch Hon. Ing. Yaw Osafo Marfo, the Snr. advisor to the president of the Republic of Ghana took the opportunity to acknowledge the chamber in line with the government's vision to promote trade and make Ghana the hub of investment and business. Mr. Osafo Marfo, also, emphasize the importance of the chamber and called on the local traders and businesses to take advantage of the initiative to scale up their business fortunes by connecting to the global trade community.

He admonished the successes of the chamber in its previous years of operations and claims the government's commitment to ensuring that GATAC receives the necessary support and collaboration from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ghana Investment Promotion Cemtre and other government agencies to pay more attention to the activities of GATAC and facilitate raising the volume of trade-in Ghana-Africa and the rest of the world.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority Amb. Mike Quaye Jnr, also graced the occasion and assured that his outfit will assist by providing the necessary environment for GATAC activities in making Ghana the preferred destination for trade in Africa while the chamber champions the same opportunities for the African continent.



GATAC has over 200 registered members and over 20 representative countries that facilitate trade and investment for its members.

GATAC, will operate alongside the Ghana-India Trade Advisory Chamber (GITAC)



The new world for trade, investment, and businesses is in Africa, and GATAC is here to ensure the accomplishment of the vision.



Mr. Dominic Oduro-Antwi, President of the Global-Africa Trade Advisory Chamber (GATAC) asserted that the Global-Africa Trade Advisory Chamber is a great economic development vehicle that is on the course of bridging traders, business, and investment in Ghana and Africa to the rest of the world. The chamber will as well support local businesses to realize the benefits of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Mr. Oduro-Antwi reiterated that GATAC will work with different business chambers and organizations across the world to achieve its objectives.



Presence were also representatives from the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Botswana, Canada, Nigeria, India, South Africa, Benin, and a host of others who joined virtually.