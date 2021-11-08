Givtti returns with dope visuals for ‘We Outside’

Music of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: Phylx Akakpo, Contributor

Sensational Ghanaian Actress and Rapper Gifty Asante are popularly known as Givtti has released ‘We Outside’ a few months after introducing herself onto the music scene with ‘We Don’t Play.'



‘We outside’ which is the rapper’s official second single features Kantex Kapo and was released together with an exciting music video as directed by Kojo Myles.



With very few females in the rap scene, Givtti is poised to push her rap career to the highest level with quality music and video productions that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and classes.



‘We Outside’ is an urban drill song professionally produced by ATown TSB and is now available on all digital platforms.



Watch the official video for ‘We Outside’ here:







Whiles, you enjoy the video, don’t forget to stream and buy Givtti’s ‘We Outside’ here >>>> https://lnk.to/Givtti-WeOutside