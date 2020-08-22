Politics of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

Give your power to Akufo-Addo for your benefit, don’t throw away the gains and start all over again - Kufuor to Ghanaians

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor at the launch of NPP 2020 manifesto in Cape Coast in the Central Region has called on Ghanaians to seek comfort and better living conditions as they go to the polls on December 7, 2020, to vote for the next government.



To him, the launch of the manifesto is to tell Ghanaians to give President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Bawumia and the NPP government their mandates to serve them to bring comfort in their lives.



He reminded the members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to know the reason why they should get the mandate of Ghanaians again in order to continue with the good governance of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government has started to make lives comfortable.



“If you have power, you won’t give it to someone who will make you feel uncomfortable; you will give it to someone who will be able to work with it for your benefit. Think of the Free SHS, our children are going to school for free…it is the government that is paying and not the parents who have to go and borrow money to send their children to secondary schools”, he urged.



“The little money that the government has saved, it says it is investing it back into the lives of the children by providing Free SHS for all children in Ghana. If we are pleading with Ghanaians to give us another mandate to continue, every member of the NPP should know the reason why we should get the mandate of Ghanaians again”, he added.



Former President J.A Kufuor continued to remind the NPP faithful to tell Ghanaians what is enshrined in the manifesto with boldness in order to make them understand that the NPP government is not seeking power to enrich only members of the party but for the betterment of all Ghanaians.



“What we are telling Ghanaians is what we have put in our manifesto and we should make our minds and be bold to speak to them about our manifesto for Ghanaians to understand that we are not seeking power to enrich only the members of the party but rather for the betterment of all Ghanaians”, he charged.







To Ghanaians, former President Kufuor said that the Akufo-Addo government in the next four years will make the country end well if they entrust the nation in the hands of the NPP government looking at the way agriculture, education, hospitals, roads, and infrastructure have sprung up in less than 4 years.



“The next four years ahead of us, if we entrust the nation in the hands of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, and the NPP, the way agriculture is developing under their leadership, as well as education, hospital, roads, and infrastructure developments have sprung up, it will end well for the country”, he pleaded.







“In the area of the economy, investors are coming into the country, putting the economy on the right track in three and a half years. We are on the right track now, and as we are in good shape for take-off, are we going to throw the gains we have made away as we are going into the election and start all over again?”



“We plead with Ghanaians to commend Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and the NPP for serving the country well in less than 4 years and give them another mandate for them to continue; let’s all come together to vote for them again and we see that in terms of governance, the country is rapidly progressing”.





