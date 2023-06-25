Give us better roads or we will not vote in 2024 – Residents of Sukrong to govt

Regional News of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Residents of Sukrong Canaan in the Eastern Region’s Upper West Akim have demanded access to upgraded roads.



Residents stated they deserve better roads, and the government must keep its promise to them by building them.



According to them, during the 2020 election campaign season, their MP Fredrick Obeng Adom and District Chief Executive Eugene Sackey made various promises, including a community centre, a community park, and better roads, but these pledges have yet to be realised.



All efforts to obtain their MP’s attention have been futile, so they are pleading with their MP, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to come to their help.



They went on to claim that if their roads are not fixed, they will not vote for the NPP government in the next election.



One of the primary difficulties they expressed was that transferring the sick and pregnant to the hospital had become difficult.



“We are pleading with authorities to come to fix the bad roads in our area. We’re having difficulty using the roadways. They vowed to repair the roads in 2020, but they never did. Transporting pregnant ladies to the hospital has become difficult for us. Recently, one nearly died while we were on our way to the hospital,” a resident claimed.



“We are pleading with our leaders to come and fix the roads,” added another.



"The MP pledged to repair the roads, but we have yet to see him follow through. We are unable to use the roads as drivers,” another resident said.