Give to the needy all the time and not on occasions - Philanthropist urges

General News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: Okunyin Boaz Orlan-Hackman, Contributor

A businessman and Philanthropist, Mr. Alex Dosu, has admonished people who have the means to care for the needy and less-privileged in society to do so on regular basis and not wait for occasions and ceremonies.



Mr. Dosu made this remark when he donated food and other items to the True Friends orphanage at Boi in the Ga East Municipality in the Greater Accra Region as part of events to mark his birthday.



The philanthropist, who turned 64 years on Tuesday, 15th June, 2021, spent his day at the nearly one-year-old orphanage together with some special invitees, family and friends, including the Presiding Member (PM) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, the Assembly Member for Abokobi, Hon. Moses Ola Dowuona, and his two sons, Julius Dosu and his younger brother, Samuel Dosu.



Speaking at a short programme to present the items to the orphanage, Mr. Alex Dosu, who based his remarks on a text from Galatians chapter 6 verse 2 to 10, expressed worry about the lack of attention by people who are well endowed, especially Christians, towards the needy and less-privileged in society.



He posited that if God blesses a person, they should consider giving to the underprivileged people in order to receive more blessings from Him.



He disclosed that he is always motivated to give to the poor because he believes there is blessing in that than acquiring wealth for himself and family.



"It is the word of God that makes it clear that as much as lies in us, let us do good to all men. What do I have that was not given to me by God? Therefore, I need to support humanity. It is important to support these children because if we don't, they'll grow up to become criminals in the community and threats to society and the nation or the world at large. No matter how little it is, we need to support them", Mr. Dosu implored.



Mr. Alex Dosu stated that there must be a paradigm shift in the approach for helping the needy and less-privileged.



He asserts that it must not take occasions or ceremonies such as birthdays, anniversaries and others, for one to give to those in need and encouraged all persons in privileged positions to consider giving regularly towards such members of the society.



"There should be a paradigm shift. Even with mine, it is a birthday but there must be a paradigm shift so that at all times we must come to their aid", he advocated.



He said his choice of True Friends Orphanage was divine as he purposed to look for a less known or obscured facility to donate to on his special day.



The Presiding Member (PM), Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, who expressed surprise at the invitation to join in the activity, praised the celebrant, Mr. Alex Dosu, for his kind-heartedness and desire to see the living conditions of people improved, particularly, the less-privileged in society.



He promised that the Assembly, through the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, will ensure that such facilities are promoted and given much attention to ensure they play their roles in accordance with the regulations governing that sector.



The Hon. PM charged the caregivers to render selfless service and provide the desired care to them.



The True Friends Orphanage was established barely a year ago as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which led to disruptions in several homes in their catchment area, rendering some children destitute.



The Proprietress of the facility, Mrs Jane Gerbs, revealed that the orphanage is an offshoot of her foundation, True Friends Foundation, a voluntary organization established some fifteen years ago as a social club which donated items, in cash and kind, received from persons and bodies who were willing to support the cause of the needy in society, to the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital.



She indicated that the orphanage takes care of a cross-section of people including orphans, abandoned children and young adults, and battered wives.



She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Alex Dosu for choosing to spend his birthday with them and donate, in a big way, towards their upkeep.



Items donated included bags of rice and sugar, gallons of oil, cartons of milk and Milo, as well as detergents, among others.



Mr. Dosu also planted seedlings of Cedrela and Mahogany on the compound in remembrance of the day and as part of his contribution towards the ongoing environmental sustainability efforts by the government of Ghana.





