Give students the chance to intern with you – Prof. Gatsi tells companies

Source: atlfmnews.com

The Dean of the University of Cape Coast’s School of Business, Professor John Gartchie Gatsi, has called on business organizations to give students a chance to have their internship programmes with them to enable them to build a link between the theoretical and the practical aspects of the programmes they pursue.



Speaking on the ATLANTIC WAVE Thursday, Prof. Gatsi indicated that one of the challenges prospective entrepreneurs face is that, most companies do not make training that will enable them to have practical skills to venture into entrepreneurship after university accessible to them.



“We have businesses that are not opening up to take on people to come and have experience and so all these discussions will have to continue to go on so that entrepreneurs and business people also have some obligation to open up for people to come and gain experience”.



His comments follow the Finance Minister’s advice to university graduates to venture into entrepreneurship due to the inability of the government’s payroll to absorb more workers.



Speaking at a graduation ceremony at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Ken Ofori Attah urged the fresh graduates to find innovative ways to establish their own businesses to avoid over-reliance on government for jobs and to also reduce the burden on the government’s payroll.



According to him, government spent 60% of its revenues to pay its employees monthly.



However, according to Prof. Gatsi, organizations should allow students acquire practical knowledge which can help them create their own businesses after school.



He said there should be a connection between the principles that students are learning with what happens on the job market adding that “with that, they also get the opportunity to support in terms of providing some knowledge that they have and in turn also gain experience from those in the practical field, but even that is not well developed in the country.”



Prof Gatsi believes this is an aspect that should be developed strongly to reduce the unemployment rate in the country.