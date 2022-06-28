Give peace a chance - Kassena-Nankana West DCE to Doba-Kandiga

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: Senyalah Castro

The District Chief Executive for Kassena-Nankana West, Gerard Ataogye, has appealed to the feuding factions in the Doba-Kandiga land dispute to let peace prevail.



He said the dispute, aside from the atrocities it brought on the people of the areas, was also holding back development.



Ataogye made the appeal in his speech at a durbar to celebrate the Paga-Pio's 50th anniversary.



He noted that funds which the District Assembly could have channelled towards the provision of schools, health care delivery, and other important amenities, were been used to maintain peace and security in the troubled areas.



He said, "development does not occur in the vacuum but thrives in the environment of peace among others. I, therefore, use this golden opportunity to call on all and sundry, most especially our brothers in the Doba-Kandiga conflict to give peace a chance.



"The meagre resources that the Assembly would have used to provide some basic amenities to our communities are heavily being depleted in maintaining peace and security in the conflict zone." Ataogye bemoaned.



Ataogye touted the Paga-Pio as an ambassador of development. He said it was through the efforts of the Paga-Pio that the Kassena-Nankana West District was carved out from the Navrongo municipality in 2008.



He said the Paga-Pio over the years has been very supportive of government projects and has on several occasions given out lands freely for development projects in the Paga area.



Ataogye revealed that the construction of government projects such as the Kassena-Nankana West District Assembly office complex, the Paga Senior High School, and more recently, the Agenda 111 hospital, have all been made possible through the support of the Paga-Pio, who earmarked lands for their construction.



Ataogye stated that the Paga-Pio's half-century of leadership is one that has tremendously impacted the lives of the people and improved the area.

Disputes.



For his part, the Upper East regional minister, Stephen Yakubu, who represented the President, courted the support of the Paga-Pio and other Chiefs to fight against chieftaincy and land disputes in the region.



He said disputes were a major factor that continued to stand in the way of the region's progress and derailed the development efforts of the government.

Yakubu used the occasion to call for a ceasefire in the Bawku, Bolgatanga, and Doba-Kandiga disputes to ensure a rebound of peace and vibrant economic activities.



"As Ghanaians, our revered chiefs and elders cannot realise our dreams if we allow chieftaincy and land disputes as well as indiscriminate bushing burning, armed robbery, and fertiliser smuggling to become endemic in our society because it deters investors.



"I wish you use this platform to call on all factions in the Bawku area, Bolgatanga and Doba-Kandiga disputes to resort to dialogue to resolving the impasse. The security situation in the region is causing huge expenditure on the assemblies, thus funds meant for health and educational facilities are used to maintain law and order."



Economic turnaround



The regional minister said, although the country was experiencing its share of the devastation brought on the world by the covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, there was going to be a turnaround in the economic predicament of the country.



He noted that the various policies and programs of the Akufo-Addo-led government were going to help the country’s economy leap back to shape.



He said, "the world is currently undergoing some economic crisis largely due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and Ghana is not exempted. Our special prayer is required to take the country out of this predicament. With the programs and hard work of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government, this temporal situation will soon be changed for the better."