Give off your best to uplift GIISDEC – Farouk Aliu Mahama to management and staff

General News of Friday, 10 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Farouk Aliu Mahama, MP, Yendi, has urged the management and staff of Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) to diligently apply themselves to the industry and also give off their best so that "we can, together, uplift the nascent corporation."



According to him, GIISDEC remains the only way the corporation will meet the President’s industrial development objectives.



“I was delegated to the corporation to work with the management to attain the objective of making Ghana a hub of iron and steel industry and for the country to attain the fullest of its benefits,” Farouk Aliu Mahama, who is also the Board Chairman of GIISDEC explained.



He added, the Board is prepared to provide the Management with all the needed support to deliver on the mandate of the Corporation.



He made this known when he embarked on a working visit with Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, to the Head Office of GIISDEC.



Speaking to the media, Abu Jinapor urged the board and management of GIISDEC, to consider private sector participation in the iron and steel industry to develop the full value chain of the industry in the country.



“Government alone cannot shoulder all the expenses required to develop the industry and thus the urgent need to involve private sector players to realise the dream of getting Ghana's iron and steel industry to be fully integrated,” he said.



Farouk Aliu Mahama later craved the support of the Minister in implementing innovative policies to build an integrated industry.



GIISDEC was Established by an Act of Parliament in March 2019, to develop and promote an integrated iron and steel Industry.



