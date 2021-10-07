Give minority breathing space, criticise constructively – George Opare Addo to NDC youth

Politics of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, also known as Pablo, has urged the youth of the party to tone down their criticisms of the Minority in Parliament.



Speaking to Prince Minkah on Tonton Sansan on TV XYZ, the youth leader advised that the grassroots ought to understand that some decisions their MPs arrive at in the law-making chamber before they launch attacks on them.



“I don’t know what people expect from our members of Parliament, but as a lawyer, I know there are limitations to what MPs can do; on the outside, the expectations are more: 137-137, but they (Parliamentarians) work with orders and procedures in Parliament,” he advised.



“Sometimes, you may criticise but you may be doing it wrongly until you understand the system, you may end up speculating and saying things that may not represent the facts.



Opare Addo said the Minority front is united such that they will put the peoples’ interest at heart whenever they have to decide on behalf of Ghanaians.



His comments come after some youth groups within the NDC began attacking the Minority leadership, alleging that the leadership of the NDC in parliament is in bed with the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



It will be recalled that despite warnings that they would not approve the ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo, the House gave the nominees the requisite numbers which infuriated the base of the party.



The Minority has been in a political quagmire over some of the decisions the NDC MPs take, the reason some NDC members keep attacking them on social media.



But Opare Addo believes the Minority is united against the bad governance of the Akufo-Addo government, stressing that the leadership is always called to defend their decisions before the Functional Executive Committee (FEC).