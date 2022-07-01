'Give me the opportunity to serve you differently' – Akufo-Addo’s 2016 tweet surfaces

General News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arise Ghana protests against economic hardship



Mahama calls out economic management team



Ghanaians lament increase cost of living



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the lead-up to the 2016 election rallied Ghanaians to turn out in their numbers and vote on the day of election.



This he said would afford him the opportunity to serve the nation.



In a 2016 social media post making rounds, the president observed that trust between politicians and voters had been broken as a result of unfulfilled promises.



However, the then flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party asked Ghanaians to repose their confidence in him and elect him into the high office of the land.



“Many of you have lost trust in politicians because of broken promises. But, I want you to give me the opportunity to serve you differently,” his tweet read.



Five years into the president’s administration, however, government appointees have openly admitted challenging times and have since partly blamed it on the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.



The economic challenges has led to demonstrations with the latest being a two-day protest by Arise Ghana over economic hardship.



It will be recalled that in the lead-up to the 2016 elections, the New Patriotic Party particularly Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia labeled Former President John Dramani Mahama as incompetent for economic mismanagement.



The former President in defense also hit back at the Vice President saying: “I hear Bawumia say I'm incompetent yet he's never come close to what being a president is."



Into the second term of President Akufo-Addo, Mahama has called into question the economic acumen of the governing party which claimed it possessed an economic management team with the capacity and capability to turn the fortunes of the country around.















Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



