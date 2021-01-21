Politics of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Give me control over toilet facility or fully refund my money - Defeated Assemblyman

The former Assemblyman vows to cause mayhem if he's not allowed to recoup his money

Former Assemblyman for the Homowo Electoral Area at Tema, Christian Yaw Amoah, is requesting control over a public toilet he invested in, in an attempt to earn back his time and money put into its construction.



The former student of the University of Ghana who represented the Tema New Town community in the last Assembly made this known in a letter addressed to the Tema Regional Police Commander, lamenting his plight.



The letter, believed to have been leaked by some mates of his from school, teasing him as he was reportedly a popular student leader, is addressed in nine-points; each addressed a specific concern or detail.



“I have invested so much money. Colleagues (past and present) who did same renovation are still managing theirs to recoup funds,” he wrote in points 3 and 4.



He expressed his disappointment at how, after the Mayor of Tema handed him the dilapidated toilet after he had petitioned his office, his reward is that he can no longer have access to it, mainly after working so hard on it.



He however stated that if his request does not materialize, then he demands a total refund of the monies he contributed towards the facility, as soon as practically possible.



In the instance that this letter does not yield the result intended, Christian Amoah has stated that he will “resort to any means available to me to secure the facility in order to recoup my money.”



His letter concluded with a plea to the Commander to expedite action on his demands.



Christian Amoah lost his bid to be retained as the Assembly Member of the Homowo Electoral Area at Tema New Town.



