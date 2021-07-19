Give gov’t one-week ‘media blackout’ over Kennedy Agyapong – Amaliba tells journalists

General News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Legal Team, Abraham Amaliba has questioned why the media in Ghana is failing to blackout Kennedy Agyapong and the government.



According to him, it’s imperative that there is a total media blackout on both the government and the Assin Central Central Member of Parliament (MP) until the government addresses issues with regard to him.



Abraham Amaliba made this known when he spoke to Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio in an interview.



He said “You’ve allowed yourselves to be so disorganized such that, you can’t even have a blackout of Kennedy Agyapong and his political party. What stops you from saying that if the government doesn’t deal with him, you are going to have a one-week blackout of government activities?



Urging that “so I think that you are sitting on gold but you don’t know how powerful you are and you are calling a political party to come to your aid, I think you should revise your notes”.



Kennedy Agyapong is on record to have said that if he was the President of Ghana, he would’ve called for Joy News’ reporter Erastus Asare Donkor to be beaten for his testimony at the Committee investigating the incident at Ejura.



He indicates that Journalists at Multimedia’s Joy FM has decided to ‘deal’ with the government because the government has failed to “take care’ of them after the hard work they did to ensure that they were brought to power in 2016.



