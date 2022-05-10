Give funds collected in the name of the National Health Insurance Scheme to the scheme – Minority

General News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NHIS struggling under Akufo-Addo government, Akandoh



Mismanagement of the NHIS is affecting the survival of health facilities, Akandoh



Poor public financial management cause of NHIS collapse, Akandoh



Minority spokesperson on health, Kwabena Minta Akandoh, has called on government to give funds allocated in the name of National Health Insurance Scheme to the scheme.



According to him, a study of the National Health Insurance Fund Allocation Formula for 2022 shows that, of the GHc2.056billion collected from Ghanaians as NHIL in 2021, only GHc127.47million or 6% of the total collected was released by this government to address obligations in the year.



Speaking at a press conference, he said, “A study of the National Health Insurance Fund Allocation Formula for 2022 shows that of the GHc2.056billion collected from Ghanaians as NHIL in 2021, only GHc127.47million or 6% of the total collected was released by this government to address obligations of the year. It is thus not surprising that providers of services under the scheme (hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories etc.) are often outraged claiming arrears in reimbursement.



“…Give back to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s…” and do accordingly. Give funds collected in the name of the National Health Insurance Scheme to the National Health Insurance Scheme period,” he said.



Mr. Akandoh added that the mismanagement of the NHIS is affecting the survival of health facilities that offer treatment to national health insurance cardholders.



“As of the end of March 2022, service providers were owed over GHS2.5bn due to non-payment of claims filed as far back as July 2021. If you consider the fact that we are experiencing a hyperinflationary period with March inflation year-on-year being reported to have inched closer to 20% one wonders how service providers who are owed as far back as last year are supposed to manage to keep their businesses afloat,” he said.



He said the National Health Insurance Scheme is collapsing not because of inadequate funds or inadequate legislation but purely as the result of poor public financial management of the fund.



