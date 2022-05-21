Give equal attention to moral training – Alex Agyekum

Regional News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: GNA

The former Member of Parliament for Mpohor, Alex Agyekum has called on stakeholders in the education sector to consider moral training of pupils and students right from the basic level to the senior high school level.



According to him, this will reverse a growing trend of societal decadence which has become the new normal after recent news reports seem to be centered around sex, violence and money.



Making the observations during an interaction session with some teachers and students in Cape Coast after the Central Regional National Maths and Science quiz, Mr Agyekum expressed worry at how the media landscape is now saturated with news and report about anti social vices such us corruption, prostitution, internet fraud, arm robbery, ritual murder and many others that are not a true reflection of what defines a Ghanaian.



The former MP, who is also an educationist said, the ultimate objective of taking a child through a subject in school is to impact into the child the requisite skills and training that will prepare him or her to come and solve societal challenges and promote development. But merely inculcating the skills and cognitive dimension of the knowledge without a corresponding training in moral values will make some of them educated deviant and defeat the whole essence of their training for society.



“For instance, what benefit will train in computer programming be to society if the trained person will later use the acquired skills and training to manipulate and create a new programme that can be used to dupe the company or the institution where he or she works.”



“Again, what benefit will society achieve if its future leaders who are now being trained at the various institutions beginning from JHS to SHS can now openly have sex and indulge in other obscene things, video it and put it on the Internet?



Similarly of what future will our society become if the very children under training now have the perception that, the fastest way to make it in life is to kill a fellow human being for money or constantly look for avenues to loot and amass wealth where ever he or she finds himself or herself. The list of the trending societal decadence is endless and pathetically now if there’s a vehicular accident instead of people offering life-saving assistance to the victims, some prefer videoing instead and looting. These are sadly in Ghanaian.”



“It takes an additional training in the Affective Domain which emphasizes on values of human life, honesty, integrity, hard work, respect for rule of law, love for one another, patriotism etc. to make such an Individual a complete educated person who will be of benefit to society.”



“I have always maintained that, if you want to straighten a crooked tree , you don’t go tackling the shadow of the tree but rather, you straighten the tree itself, and once the tree is straightened, it will then cast a straightened shadow,” he said.



Mr Agyekum also expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo, the Educatuion Ministry and the Ghana Eductaion Service (GES) for introducing a new curriculum that stresses of the Affective Domain of training children in school JHS to SHS.



“It is an open secret that some of the advanced countries that we look up to and wish to follow their developmental path have their own societal challenges to grapple with. For example, a 10-year-old child who gets infuriated in school by a friend or teacher can decide to take revenge by hiding a parent’s pistol in his or her bag to school to shoot at the friend or the teacher who got him or her infuriated. I don’t think that we as a country, in our pursuit of development and being benchmarked by these advanced countries will also want to train our children to follow that path.”