Give children the chance to choose TVET schools - Obuasi East DCE to parents

Regional News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: Manu Felicia, Contributor

The District Chief Executive for Obuasi East Honorable Faustina Amissah has appealed to parents to support their children to choose Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools.



Speaking at a familiarisation tour of Basic Education Certificate Examination centres in the District, the DCE said TVET remains the panacea to reduce unemployment in the country.



She said, "Parents should encourage their wards to choose TVET schools since acquiring a particular skill will enable children to be self-employed after school."



The Basic Education Certificate Examination (B. E. C. E) started on Monday, 15th November 2021 in the Obuasi East District. A total of 2,097 candidates registered for the exams in the District which comprised 1,092 females and 1005 males. In all 39 schools presented their students, 17 public schools and 22 private schools.



She praised the candidates for comporting themselves throughout the examination period and encouraged them to prioritise education by pursuing their education to the highest level. "The Government has made financing education easier for everyone. Now, Senior High School Education is free whiles Scholarships have been decentralised giving District Assembly opportunities to lead the process. You have every reason to pursue your education to the highest level", she added.



On Girl Child Education, Hon Amissah said she was impressed with the turnout of girls in the exams. She appealed to stakeholders in education to focus on taking girls off the streets to the classroom.



The District Director of Education, Mr. Owusu Nketia expressed delight in the peaceful atmosphere the Examinations have been conducted. He said except for a few students who fell sick during the Exams period, the candidates have comported themselves throughout the period.



63-YEAR-OLD RITA OFFEN WRITES BECE



Rita Offen, a 63-year-old mother of five, is among hundreds of pupils who are writing the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region.



The decision to return to the classroom, according to Madam Offen, was informed by the challenges her trade has been faced with as someone who cannot read nor write.







Despite being ridiculed from the beginning, she stood against all odds to begin in class four at age 57.



“I am very hopeful that after this level of education, I will be able to read and write particularly the Bible as that has been one of my greatest challenges despite being a Christian,” she added.



Madam Offen, who desires to benefit from the government’s Free SHS, encouraged young girls to take inspiration from her in the pursuit of their education.