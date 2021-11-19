Give 499 students admission letters by November 30 – Law Students Association to GLC

General News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Attorney General directs GLC to admit 499 students



NALS says the directive lacks clarity



NALS gives November 30 deadline to GLC to admit aggrieved students



The Ghana National Association of Law Students has said it finds it saddening that there seems to be no clarity about the admission of the 499 aggrieved students into the Ghana School of Law.



The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, following weeks of agitation by some 499 candidates who sat for the 2021 Ghana School of Law entrance exams, wrote to the General Legal Council. Their request was for candidates who say they wore wrongly denied admission be admitted into the school.



The Attorney General in his letter to the GLC suggested various means to deal with the 499 students including admitting them in November this year or in May 2022.



But at a press conference held on Friday, November 19, 2021, the NALS made a demand for an immediate issuance of admission letters for the 499 students.



“NALS is sad that the 499 ‘eclipse of the moon’ still persists, with uncertainty, and/or lack of clarity, surrounding the admission modalities and start date for these successful 499 candidates. NALS calls for the IMMEDIATE issuance of admission letters into the Professional Law Course (PLC) for the 499 with clear tuition start date,” the students group said.



In furtherance to their demand, the NALS said it expects admission to be granted to the aggrieved students not later than November 30, 2021.



“To wit, not later than 30th November 2021, the 499 ought to have received written admission letters stating the commencement of lectures not later than 2nd May 2022 in line with option 1 of the letter by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice (A.G.) to the GLC on the 499,” the group stated.



The group again expressed disagreement about the position of government on the number of expected admissions into the Ghana School of Law for the 2022 academic year.



“NALS vehemently denounces government’s intentions or plan to admit 800 students into the Ghana School of Law (GLS) in 2022 as stated at page 202 of the 2022 Budget. NALS questions why the Hon. Finance Minister and the Government’s Economic Management Team received without question, endorsed and presented the above said administrative intention of GLC to arrange another massive failure at 2022 the entrance exam,” the NALS said.



Read the full press statement below:



PRESS RELEASE: NALS CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE 499 ADMISSION LETTERS TO GHANA SCHOOL OF LAW AND REJECTION OF PLAN TO ADMIT 800 OUT OF 2500 APPLICANTS AT THE 2022 ENTRANCE EXAM



Accra, Friday, November 19, 2021.



Leadership of the National Association of Law Students (NALS) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 became aware of the following:

a) A broadcast that the General Legal Council (GLC) had resolved to admit the 499; and

b) The 2022 Economic Policy Statement (2022 Budget) by the Minister of Finance on behalf of the President of Ghana that the 2022 admission and Call to the Bar policy will be in the following terms: “In 2022, the GSL expects to conduct Entrance Exams for 2,500 applicants and anticipates to admit 800 students into the GSL while 700 students are expected to be called to the Bar….” (extract of page 202 paragraph 1072, emphasized).



Remaining resolute to ensure a complete overhaul of legal education in Ghana, NALS states, in response to the above, as follows:



A. ADMISSION OF 499



1. NALS is sad that the 499 ‘eclipse of the moon’ still persists, with uncertainty, and/or lack of clarity, surrounding the admission modalities and start date for these successful 499 candidates. NALS calls for the IMMEDIATE issuance of admission letters into the Professional Law Course (PLC) for the 499 with clear tuition start date. To wit, not later than 30th November 2021, the 499 ought to have received written admission letters stating the commencement of lectures not later than 2nd May 2022 in line with option 1 of the letter by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice (A.G.) to the GLC on the 499.









B. 2022 GSL ADMISSION AND CALL



2. NALS vehemently denounces government’s intentions or plan to admit 800 students into the Ghana School of Law (GLS) in 2022 as stated at page 202 of the 2022 Budget. NALS questions why the Hon. Finance Minister and the Government’s Economic Management Team received without question, endorsed and presented the above said administrative intention of GLC to arrange another massive failure at 2022 the entrance exam. Respectfully, Ghanaian law students are not all of a sudden unintelligent and the government ought not to arrange or endorse another statistically ridiculous results for national outrage; Ghanaian LLB holders ought not to be forcefully compelled by government policy to either undertake their professional law training by traveling to other common law jurisdictions to qualify and return to Ghana to pay £6000 to GSL or, for the vast majority that will be unable to find the funds to travel outside Ghana to qualify and return to pay £6000, remain in Ghana, hopeless, jobless and even develop mental health complications merely because of an administratively arranged ‘unsubstantiated allegation’ of exam failure. Such soon-to-be-implemented injustice is unwelcome, totally avoidable and against good conscience in a democratic society.



NALS find the said expected number to be admitted very demeaning, and rejects same as an advance invitation for law students to return in 2022 to lament over the same issues of access to legal education in Ghana. Government ought not to be soliciting another mammoth demonstration or protest to be staged over 2022 Entrance Exam results, that only 32% (i.e. 800/2500) of applicants allegedly have passed to be admitted to PLC at GSL. NALS vehemently rejects this flawed administrative unwillingness to open up and this flawed administrative intent to continue to frustrate Ghanaian youth from actualizing their constitutional right to (professional/vocational) education in the country of our birth, Ghana.

Entrance exam, a stop gap or interim measure for admission due to lack of space, instituted unconstitutionally in 2011, has outlived its usefulness in 2021 and ought to be scrapped by Government to make way for Law faculties to be the automatic tuition centres for the PLC.



C. WAY FORWARD









3. To avoid a repeat of scandalous entrance exam pass rate of only some 301 fresh candidate being held out to have passed in 2022 (due to the lack of space) NALS says as follows:



a. the AG as the President’s representative/Statutory supervisor of legal education ought to respectfully deem it necessary to work with the GLC Chairman, His Lordship the Chief Justice, and the members of GLC and Board of Legal Education to do right by all law students, avoiding an October 2022 start date for the 499.



b. NALS does not support ‘Candidates or applicants obtaining minimum threshold mark of 50% each in the two sections for A & B (Part A & Part ???? of the exam to be eligible to be considered for admission by the General Legal Council to pursue the professional law course.’



c. Since the national anthem and Article 3(4) of the 1992 Constitution calls on Ghanaians to resist both oppressors’ rule and any person who by unlawful means attempt to suspend any part of the Constitution, NALS hereby urges all law students yet to be admitted to the PLC, their faculties and families as well as the general public to stand in solidarity and boycott the 2022 Entrance Exam applications until same is scrapped as the sole method of admitting LLB holders to study the PLC from the 2022/2023 academic year. Ghana ought not to maintain a system purposely designed to suspend or stifle the constitutional right to access legal education for majority of qualified law graduates in Ghana. Continuing legal education is a constitutional right.



d. NALS demands a clear end date for the conduct of the entrance exam and states that not later than 3rd January 2022, the approval of designated Law Faculties to teach the PLC based on GSL’s curriculum and manuals (i.e. decentralization) for the GLC’s IEC to continue to conduct the Bar final exam for all, for successful candidates to be called to the bar, be announced, as part of the IMMEDIATE implementation of progressive measures to address and permanently end this man-made challenges of lack of access to professional legal education.



e. NALS calls on all Members of Parliament (MPs) to continue to pursue and pass, in a bipartisan manner, the Private Members Bill to amend the Legal Professional Act, 1960 (Act 32) to bring it in line with the needs of Ghana. The voice and influence of Parliament on this important matter affecting law students and the future of legal practice in Ghana cannot be overemphasized. The Political will it took to end (in 2003) the LLB monopoly of the University of Ghana Law Faculty ought to prevail to end the PLC monopoly given to GSL.



f. Further, based on the Director of Legal Education’s statement earlier this month, NALS hereby demands that not later than 31st December 2021, GLC publish a notice of the approval of faculties to teach the PLC to ensure entrance exam is no longer necessary.



g. NALS calls on all approved universities to commit to abide by reasonably fair quotas allocated for their LLB admission under Regulation 1 of LI2355 to ensure the determined number of LLBs have automatic admission to PLC after LLB. Law Faculties ought to play their part to end the year-on-year backlog of law students seeking access to undertake the PLC. Law students have suffered enough; Free SHS graduates who study law should not earn an LLB to join the backlog of this prolonged suffering.



4. Government ought to IMMEDIATELY withdraw its support for the institutional practices at GSL which compounds the plight of law students, christened the repeat policy and delayed remarking, which forces existing/continuing students at GSL to hold (block) up the already limited space available each year for new students admission. The said repeat policy and delayed remarking are incongruent with global educational best practices and serves no well-identified educational objectives, except to make legal education unnecessarily frustrating and defective, coupled with exorbitant fees, including exam scripts-remarking fees affected students are made to pay to escape three (3) or more purported fails in their papers (which culminate in repeat of the entire course and not getting called). This repeat policy at GSL ought to be scrapped.



5. Government via the Finance Minister under Fees and Charges Act, ought to immediately review the rising cost of legal education, to make same more accessible, bearing in mind the Public interest that legal services ought to be accessible across the country with over 30million population. Immediately, the remarking fee ought to be pegged at GH¢300 per paper, as the entire exam fee (for 6 papers) at the GSL is GH¢1500. NALS takes the view that GH¢1500 per paper remarking fee is too exorbitant just as the GH¢15600 tuition fee per year for (the Part 1 & 2 of) the PLC and £6000 for Post-Call.







ACKNOWLEDGEMENT



6. NALS commends the Speaker and Members of the 8th Parliament of Ghana (particularly Hon. Dafeamekpor Esq., Hon. Francis Sosu Esq., Hon. Joseph Osei Owusu Esq., Hon. Fenyo Markin Esq., Hon. Mahama Ayariga Esq., Hon. Murtala Mohammed), the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Members of the General Legal Council (GLC) and the affected 499 students for their respective roles in the above decision to annul and reverse the prior announced refusal to admit into the Ghana School of Law (GSL) for the 2021/2022 academic year the 499 LLB holders who were part of the successful candidates at the 2021 entrance exams.



7. NALS deeply appreciates and commends all lawyers, members of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and all well-meaning Ghanaians—home and abroad—for speaking publicly on the plight of law students in Ghana, particularly on this 499 matter and bringing their influence to bear on the persons charged with legal education in Ghana to do right by law students. It has been very assuring that law students are not alone in this call for reforms. NALS is most grateful to all media organisations, particularly those that continue to offer their platforms for the discussion of issues affecting law students in Ghana. NALS counts on the continued demand for substantive reforms in legal education. Ghana cannot continue, by silence, to support GLC’s religious conduct of entrance exam into the future, escalating the number of applicants every year, while maintaining the arbitrary and capricious exercise of discretionary power to unjustifiably deny admission. The people of Ghana deserve and demand transparency and compliance with law in the processes of legal education.

God bless Ghana!



SIGNED



BY THE LEADERSHIP OF NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF LAW STUDENTS (NALS)



TWI NEWS