Girls dormitory commissioned for Adiembra Senior High School

General News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: GNA

A New Girls' Dormitory block has been commissioned for the Adiembra Senior High School in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.



The new edifice is expected to accommodate 360 female boarding students to ease congestion at the old dormitory.



Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah who cut the tape to commission the building, said with the increment in school enrolment due to the free Senior High School policy from 13,000 to 27,000 in the Region, efforts have been made to improve upon existing infrastructure.



He assured the school of getting a Sick Bay and an Assembly Hall come June 20, 2023.



The Regional Minister was excited that within a period of one year, the government had completed the project.



Mr Darko-Mensah said with the computerized placement system, every school in Ghana admitted students with good and bad grades but the onus lies on teachers in the schools to teach and transform such average students to pass the WASSCE.



He said education in skills training was the centerpiece of the government as a springboard for national development.



The Western Regional Director of Education, Mrs Felicia Agyeibea Okai expressed gratitude to the government and the Ghana Education Service (GES) in terms of equity and quality of education but appealed to the Government to streamline access to education by admitting more females in schools.



She assured the school of getting an Assembly Hall by June 20,2023 and advised the school to maintain existing facilities in the school.



Mr William Kweku Takyi, the Headmaster, thanked the Government for responding to the infrastructural deficit of the school.



He, however, appealed to the government to factor the school into its strategic plan to improve upon access to education.



Mr. Takyi noted that with a student population of 2,564, facilities in the school were outstretched and appealed to the government to assist the school to get an assembly hall, boys' dormitory, science laboratory and a masters' bungalow.