Girlfriend allegedly 'hires' pragya driver to pour acid on boyfriend who was returning to Canada

A young man believed to be in his late twenties, suffered severe burns on his face after an acid attack that was allegedly orchestrated by his girlfriend.



According to a report, the victim, whose name was not given, was preparing to return to Canada and fell victim to this act allegedly carried out by a hired tricycle (pragya) rider.



Recounting the experience on GHPage TV, the victim described the moment of the attack, stating: “The attack happened in the morning and there were a lot of people around.



"I was standing around some food vendors when suddenly, someone whom I perceived was also passing, poured something on my face. Instantly, I felt a burning sensation all over and I began shouting for help. A good samaritan came to my aid and took me to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH),” he stated.



The victim, in his statement, implicated his girlfriend, Abigail, revealing that she was the only person he had been having issues with recently.



He stated he was convinced at the time the incident happened that she was the one who could have done that to him.



“At the time the incident happened, I had no idea who poured the acid on me. But quickly I mentioned my girlfriend’s name [Abigail] and asked if I had wronged her in any way. Because she was the only one I was having issues with, few days for me to return to Canada and on top of that, she was the only one who knew where I stayed.



“When my parents came to me at the hospital, I told them that I was sure it was Abigail, so, they should go and arrest her,” he continued.



According to him, after returning from the hospital, eyewitnesses identified the perpetrator as a pragya rider.



He further explained that the tricycle used in the attack bore a modified license plate and after a thorough investigation by the police, it was revealed that the suspect had attempted to cover his tracks by reporting his tricycle as stolen.



“The person who poured the acid on me I was told was a man, who was riding a tricycle popularly referred to as pragya. They explained to me that the night before, the rider parked around my place. Some of the eyewitnesses who were at the scene when it happened told me that before he poured the acid on me, they saw him picking something from the bucket of the tricycle only for them to realise that I was screaming for help. After the incident, they also took the pragya to the police station as the rider escaped.



“The tricycle had the license plate 888 but they had covered it with black tape so it read as 000. They reported the incident to the police and told them that if anyone came there to complain of a missing tricycle, they should arrest him as a suspect,” he added.



“... Fortunately, the guy later went to the police station to complain about his missing tricycle. He told the police that he was attacked by a group of armed men during the night and they seized his tricycle and he heard it had been brought to the police station so he was coming to take it. After interrogating him, they realised that he was the one behind the crime,” he added.



