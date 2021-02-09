Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Girl who went missing in 2018 found, was sold for GH¢1,200

It has emerged that the child was bought by a timber merchant for GH¢1,200

A two-year-old girl, Mavis Akoto who went missing in 2018, has been found living with a timber merchant at Kasoa.



The little girl went missing after the parents took her to a funeral at Assini.



Several efforts were made in search of the little all to no avail.



However, it has emerged that the timber merchant bought the little girl at GH¢1,200.



The said timber merchant also disputed the allegations saying that he rather spoke to the police in 2018 after a woman came to him offering to sell the child to him.



He claimed to have reported the issue to the police following which official documentation was done so he could take custody of the child.



Rainbow Radio’s Oheneba Ambrose in reporting the story, on Nyankonton Mu Nsem said the police has started probing the matter.